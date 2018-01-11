A rollover accident on Thomas Russell Avenue, near the junction with Shedden Road, in George Town, about 11:20 a.m. on Thursday, blocked southbound traffic for a short time.

Malick Williams said he was driving his Mitsubishi Canter open bed truck north on Thomas Russell Avenue when a car in front of him stopped suddenly as the traffic light turned yellow. Mr. Williams said he slammed on his brakes to avoid hitting the car, skidded into the oncoming traffic lanes and the truck rolled on to its side.

Mr. Williams was uninjured, but his passenger Brian McLean scraped his arm badly and was receiving first aid at the accident site. Fire, police and ambulance services responded to the accident.

Two other vehicles traveling behind Mr. Williams’s truck also had a minor collision.