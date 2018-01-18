International softball tournament under way

Cayman’s softball teams are taking on regional teams from Cuba and Jamaica in a six-day international friendly tournament that began Thursday and continues throughout the National Heroes Day weekend.

The Cayman Islands Softball Association is hosting the games at the Field of Dreams, Jan. 18-23. Games start at 6.30 p.m. on weekdays and at 1 p.m. on weekends. The finals will be held on Tuesday evening.

This year, both male and female teams will be taking part.

Admission is free and all are welcome to spectate.