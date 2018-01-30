Newlands accident victim’s condition improves

A man who was critically injured in a Jan. 22 car crash in Newlands is now recovering and is expected to survive the accident, according to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service.

“He is now out of critical condition and his injuries are no longer considered to be life-threatening,” an RCIPS statement indicated.

The accident occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 22. Police said a Honda Integra and a Chevrolet Tahoe collided on Hirst Road, sending the Honda off the road and into a utility pole.

Both drivers were taken to hospital and the Tahoe’s driver was released shortly afterward with minor injuries.