From the frosty shores of Cape Cod, to the glorious beaches of Grand Cayman, traveling photographer James Robinson always has an eye open for nature’s beauty.

The talent agent, who represents many of the speakers at the Fidelity CEO conference, snapped this image of a powerful wave pounding Seven Mile Beach this week. “I grabbed my camera and literally raced down to the shore,” said Mr. Robinson, 40, who is staying with his parents, who live in Cayman.

“These photographs are never easy, and I shot many frames, mostly up to my waist in water. But this was the one. Since I was half drowned by now, I titled it, ‘Sea Monster.’” Mr. Robinson won the annual Cape Cod Life Magazine award for photograph of the year in 2015, and specializes in seascapes and landscapes of New England. An exhibition of his work, based on the loneliest winter months on Cape Cod, is due to open in Fort Lauderdale this spring.