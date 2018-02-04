Restaurant donates to Humane Society

Since launching a line of retail merchandise at their Casa 43 Mexican Kitchen and Tequila Bar, owners Max Hillier and Lloyd Brown have donated more $2,000 in proceeds from the items’ sale to the Cayman Islands Humane Society.

Mr. Hillier dropped off $833 to the Humane Society on Thursday, Feb. 1, the latest of three donations from the sale of the restaurant’s hats, caps, T-shirts, glassware and collectors’ tequila bottles.

He and Mr. Brown began the venture about a year and a half ago, and because they are both dog-lovers, they chose the Humane Society as the recipient of funds raised.

Among the range of merchandise that has helped raise funds for the Humane Society are T-shirts designed by Mr. Hillier, which features a unique “sugar skull,” which he said represents the owners’ commitment to the dogs of the island.