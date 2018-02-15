Patty Griffin in concert: Grammy artist supports Stay-Focused fundraiser

Fans of great music, performed by an artist in a class by herself, should get their tickets now for An Evening Under the Stars with Patty Griffin. The Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter will be on stage for an intimate private concert at Abacus in Camana Bay on Feb. 23 at 7:30 p.m. She will be accompanied by musician David Pulkingham.

The event is being held to raise funds for Stay-Focused, an extraordinary organization that introduces teens with disabilities to the wonders of Scuba diving. Over the years, hundreds of teenagers have been flown to the Cayman Islands to experience the joy of exploring the world beneath the waves. Stay-Focused is celebrating its 15th year anniversary in 2018, so what better way to celebrate than with a little dinner, some wine and a lot of music? Each ticket includes a Prosecco welcome reception and a three-course dinner with half a bottle of wine per person.

Patty Griffin

The Telegraph listed Patty Griffin in its “60 greatest female singer-songwriters of all time.”

“American guitarist, pianist and singer Patty Griffin’s stripped back songs have won her many fans among folk and Americana lovers – including Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant, who invited her to appear on his solo album ‘Band of Joy’ in 2010. The 51-year-old’s sixth album, ‘Downtown Church,’ picked up a Grammy award for best traditional gospel album in 2011.” – The Telegraph

She is an accomplished vocalist and plays guitar and piano and her songs have been covered by numerous musicians, including Emmylou Harris, Ellis Paul, Rory Block, Dave Hause, and the Dixie Chicks.

In 2007, Griffin received the Artist of the Year award from the Americana Music Association, and her album “Children Running Through” won the award for Best Album.

David Pulkingham

David Pulkingham is a guitarist and songwriter, who David Bowie’s producer Tony Visconti refers to as “the complete guitarist, one of the best I’ve ever worked with.” In 2015, Pulkingham released his first singer/songwriter album entitled “Little Pearl.” He is currently traveling internationally under his own name, and has toured with Patty for five years.

Stay-Focused

The vision for Stay-Focused is to create a unique leadership development organization for teens with disabilities that enhances their quality of life and provides the opportunity for continued growth. Scuba diving offers teens and young adults with disabilities an unparalleled opportunity to experience freedom from their disability, gain confidence, and realize their ability to set higher goals. Friendships formed during the program last a lifetime, and Stay-Focused alumni remain involved in guiding, and, eventually running, the organization.

Learning more about the beneficial aspects of Scuba diving for people with disabilities and assisting in developing appropriate guidelines is a priority for the organization.

Tickets for this concert are $200 each, or $250 for VIP which include a meet-and-greet with Patty Griffin, a photo and a copy of her “Servant of Love” CD. Tickets can be bought at Abacus (623-8282) or on the Stay-Focused website at www.stay-focused.org.