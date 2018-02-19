Cayman Islands filmmaker Badir Awe is traveling to Cuba to work on his latest project, a $70,000 short movie named “Luna’s Ring.”

Mr. Awe said this week that his company, Awesome Productions, had received permission to shoot in Cuba between March 7 and 14.

He said his company had been working on the project for two years; clearing story rights, auditioning actors, obtaining permits and locking down filming locations in Cuba.

“This is an unprecedented production,” he said. “We’ve united Cubans, Americans and Caymanians to work on this film together. We’re proud to have received the trust of the Cuban film officials to film ‘Luna’s Ring’ and we commend their commitment to the arts.”

Mr. Awe said the production would be an enormous operation, involving the organizing and coordinating of almost 100 people across nine days of prep and shooting.

Though it is based in Havana, he said filming will take place outside the city limits in the towns of El Gabriel and Madruga, at the Manuel Fajardo and Boris Luis sugar plantations. The production is budgeted to cost $70,000.

He said the movie is about an American writer, Jesse, who discovers that his lover, Luna, has deceived him and stolen his precious ring. Overcome with anger, he reports her crime to the Cuban authorities, and Luna is swiftly incarcerated and forced to labor in the sugar cane fields. Soon after, stricken with remorse, Jesse returns to Cuba seeking answers and reconciliation.

The film is written by Michael Powell, produced by Tim Bragaw and directed by Badir Awe.

Mr. Awe describes it as “honest, vulnerable, historical and cultural.” He added, “It’s just a well balanced and beautiful story.”

It will premier in the Cayman Islands in September at the Poinciana Arts Festival 2018. The producers are also seeking sponsors to assist with production costs.

For more information, visit www.lunasring.com.