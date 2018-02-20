March is ‘Honouring Women Month’

A number of events have been scheduled for the annual “Honouring Women Month” in March.

The Department of Counselling Services’ Family Resource Centre celebrates the achievements of women and calls for greater equality in its annual observance of the month.Honouring Women Month, also known as “Women’s History Month” across the rest of the world, highlights the many contributions of women.

The observance began in the United States in 1987, after being petitioned by the National Women’s History Project. Congress passed the resolution, and between 1988 and 1994, Congress passed additional resolutions requesting and authorizing the president to proclaim March of each year as Women’s History Month. Since 1988, U.S. presidents have issued annual proclamations designating the month of March as Women’s History Month.

On Thursday and Friday, March 1 and 2, there will be four separate, three-hour, free Gender Violence Prevention Leadership training sessions by leading gender rights advocate Jackson Katz at the Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort from 9 a.m. to noon and 2-5 p.m.

Registration is required before the event.

Thursday, March 8, is International Women’s Day around the world. The day will be celebrated with “Canvas and Mocktails” at Art Nest Creative Studio from 7:30-9 p.m. Tickets cost $38 and include refreshments.

To mark Honouring Women Month, two “Colour Me Purple” 5K runs/walks will be held in Kaibo, North Side, and Smith Cove, South Sound, on Friday, March 17, and Saturday, March 18, respectively.

This fundraiser supports the empowerment programs for women and youth in the community. Entry costs $25.

On Sunday, March 25, there will be a church service at the John Gray Memorial Church in West Bay, starting at 10 a.m.

For registration and more information, call the Family Resource Centre on 949-0006 or email [email protected]