Delegates gathered at the first Commonwealth Parliamentarians’ Forum in London this week.

Two representatives from the Cayman Islands – Counselor David Wight and MLA Kenneth Bryan – are among the more than 70 parliamentarians from 25 countries across the Commonwealth attending the forum, which began Monday and will end Thursday.

The forum, aimed at parliamentarians from national legislatures across the Commonwealth, is intended to facilitate discussion between member territories on key issues, before the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting next month.