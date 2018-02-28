Trial set for Brac artist

Ronald Gregory Kynes, also known as Foots, appeared in Summary Court on Tuesday for a case management of charges against him. As a result of that hearing, he was scheduled to stand trial starting April 24 in Cayman Brac.

Mr. Kynes, 64, is charged that on or before July 18, 2017, for the purpose of public exhibition, he possessed “objects which were obscene or tended to corrupt public morals.”

The objects, on land at South Side Road, Cayman Brac, were described in the charge as statues depicting naked females, some of which appear to be performing sexual acts.

Mr. Kynes first appeared in Summary Court on Oct. 26 last year, when he pleaded not guilty.

A note on the court file from Jan. 25 indicated that the defendant, who is representing himself, will rely on “freedom of expression.”

Chief Magistrate Nova Hall subsequently assigned the matter to Magistrate Kirsty-Ann Gunn, who has conducted all hearings since.

This week, Mr. Kynes and Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Patrick Moran appeared before her to discuss preliminary issues, including the admissibility of evidence from civilian witnesses and the Constitution. The magistrate said she would hear arguments on these points in Cayman Brac on March 22 and 23.

The trial itself was set to start April 24, with the next three days to be set aside for its continuation if necessary.