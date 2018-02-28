Pregnant woman robbed at gunpoint

A 25-year-old man and his pregnant girlfriend were robbed at gunpoint outside their home in Prospect Tuesday night.

The couple pulled up outside the house when they were approached by two masked men, according to the male victim, who asked not to be named.

He said one of the men pointed a gun at his head and asked, “What do you have?”

When he tried to hand over their cellphones, the man asked, “Are you trying to set us up?” and refused to take them.

He added, “I started looking for stuff to give them but we didn’t really have anything.”

He said the men became frustrated and one of them said, “Let’s shoot them and go.”

“I couldn’t tell if they meant it or not. I just did what I thought was best and tried to give them what they wanted,” he added.

He said he offered to get some money from the house and the men followed them inside, where he handed over $900 cash and some jewelry. The robbers then fled the scene in a vehicle.

“It was terrifying,” the victim said.

“I was more worried for my girlfriend because she is five months pregnant. She was scared but she didn’t really want to give them anything.”

Police confirmed they were called to reports of a robbery in Prospect around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday.

One of the suspects is described as being about 6 feet tall, of slim to medium build, and of light complexion. The other is described as about 5 feet, 5 inches, of slim build, and dark complexion. Police conducted searches of the area but did not find anyone.

Anyone with information can call police on 949-4222, the confidential tip line at 949-7777 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 800-8477(TIPS).