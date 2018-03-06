Calypso cowboy in court for wounding

Dexter Kelvin Alonzo Bodden, the singer/guitarist known as Calypso Cowboy, appeared in Summary Court on Tuesday facing charges of wounding.

Details of the charge allege that, on Dec. 20, 2016, he unlawfully and maliciously caused grievous bodily harm to a named man with intent to cause grievous bodily harm to him.

A second charge alleges wounding without intent.

The charges arose from an incident at Mr. Bodden’s home address.

When he first appeared in court two weeks ago, defense attorney Karin Thompson advised that Mr. Bodden had been shot not long before. Cayman Compass records indicate he was shot outside his home on the evening of Jan. 15 this year.

Wounding with intent is a charge that should be transmitted “forthwith” to Grand Court, but this did not happen at Mr. Bodden’s February appearance.

Magistrate Valdis Foldats remedied the situation by sending the charges to the higher court and directing Mr. Bodden to appear there on Friday, March 23.