To mark World Kidney Day and International Women’s Day 2018, the Health Services Authority is hosting a free health screening clinic focusing on kidneys and women’s health on Thursday.

Chronic kidney disease affects approximately 195 million women worldwide and is currently the eighth leading cause of death in women, with close to 600,000 deaths each year, according to the official World Kidney Day website. There are more than 93,000 people on the kidney transplant waiting list in the U.S.

According to the Living Kidney Donor Network, 4,500 people die every year waiting for a kidney transplant, as there are not enough organs available.

The Health Services Authority encourages the public to take advantage of the free health screening clinic at the Atrium of the Cayman Islands Hospital on Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Clinical professionals, including a Health Services Authority physician and dietitian, will be in attendance to check blood pressure, glucose, cholesterol, weight, height and answer questions.

World Kidney Day is observed annually on the second Thursday of March. It is a global educational awareness event that focuses on the significance of kidney health all over the world, as well as the impact of kidney disease and its associated health problems. Aside from educating the public, World Kidney Day also aims to remind medical professionals how important their role is in detecting kidney diseases and kidney-related health issues, such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

In most cases, chronic kidney disease can go undetected due to the absence of symptoms. According to Consumer Health Digest, kidney disease is treatable if detected early enough; hence early detection and early prevention are both crucial aspects in beating the disease. A systematic and accurate screening of patients plays a critical role in treating people suffering from chronic kidney disease.