A spate of criminal charges has been filed in connection with a crime spree on June 17, 2017 that included a home invasion in Prospect.

Nikel Emanuel Thomas, 23, and a 17-year-old have both been charged with the following: robbery, aggravated burglary, two counts of possession of an unlicensed firearm, theft, attempted burglary and damage to property.

Both men appeared in Summary Court Monday on the charges.

Police said the offenses related to different incidents that all occurred on June 17.

The charges of aggravated burglary, robbery, and one count of possession of an unlicensed firearm with intent to commit an offense were all related to the aggravated burglary in Patrick’s Island, Prospect.

The charge of theft is related to a theft of the motor vehicle from the Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort on Seven Mile Beach.

The charges of attempted burglary, damage to property, and the second count of possession of an unlicensed firearm with intent to commit an offense are in relation to an attempted burglary on West Bay Road.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service released a statement in June about the home invasion/aggravated burglary: “911 received a call from a resident of Patrick’s Island that three males, two of which were armed with firearms, and the other with a hammer; had entered their residence and bound them up with duct tape.

“The intruders demanded cash and valuables and threatened the victims with bodily harm. The male resident was assaulted during the incident.

“A quantity of cash, jewelry and other valuables were stolen.”

Earlier police statements indicated that a 39-year-old man was also arrested in the home invasion incident.