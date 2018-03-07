First round of KAABOO tickets now sold out

If you are planning on attending next year’s KAABOO Cayman festival, it will now cost you more.

The blind tickets offered during the period between the Feb. 22 festival announcement and the anticipated May 15 unveiling of the scheduled performers, have sold out. Jason Felts, chief marketing and brand officer for KAABOO, would not provide an exact figure, but said the number of blind tickets sold was “in the single digital thousands.”

In its third year in San Diego, California, KAABOO drew 100,000 people in September to see three days of music, including acts such as Tom Petty, Pink and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. It also included a comedy showcase, an art exhibit and show, and high-end amenities not found at many other multi-day festivals.

Virgin Produced – the entertainment arm of Richard Branson’s Virgin group of companies – along with the Dart organization, is bringing a similar high-profile but smaller-scale event to Cayman on Feb. 15-16, 2019.

Discounted early bird tickets are still available before the May 15 schedule announcement. General two-day passes are now US$231.25, an increase from the blind ticket price of US$187.50. First-tier VIP passes have gone from US$750 to US$856.25.

Information and tickets are available at www.kaaboocayman.com.