The month of March is regarded worldwide as International Women’s Month. It is a month of motivating and uniting friends, colleagues and communities to think, act and be gender inclusive.

The Business and Professional Women’s Club of Grand Cayman is hosting a photography competition this month in recognition of International Women’s Day 2018, and is encouraging people to “get snapping” in order to earn a chance at winning a two-night “stay-cation” at the Kimpton Seafire Resort & Spa.

Potential contestants are being asked to “snap” creative photos throughout the month of March and share them with the Cayman community via the social media platforms Facebook and Instagram by using the hashtag “#KYPressForProgress and tagging @BPW Grand Cayman.

All photos entered will be featured on BPW Grand Cayman’s IWD 2018 photo gallery on Facebook and participants are encouraged to tell their friends and family to look the photos up on the Facebook album and hit “like” and “share” the images.

The BPW executive team will be taking note of what Cayman thinks are the most creative ones and will announce the winner in early April.

Only those who are either residents or locals in Cayman are permitted to enter the competition.

BPW provides ideas for people to press for progress, such as standing up to the op-“press”-ion of women and no longer allowing people to be sup-“press”-ed.

For more information or to become a member of the Business and Professional Women’s Club of Grand Cayman, contact BPW at [email protected]