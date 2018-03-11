Two men from West Bay appeared in Summary Court on Friday charged with human smuggling and assisting with the illegal departure of a Jamaican national.

Ricky William Manderson Jr., 31, and Andrew Elias Powery, 32, were remanded in custody until Tuesday, with no bail applications made.

Crown counsel Kenneth Ferguson said that Cayman’s immigration department received information on Saturday, March 3, that the two men, along with a Jamaican national had been intercepted at sea that day. The information came from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kingston, Jamaica.

The two Caymanians were transported back to Cayman on Wednesday, March 7, after which they were interviewed by Customs and Immigration officers.

Mr. Manderson said he left West Bay on Friday, March 2, with Mr. Powery and a Jamaican national named Basil Smith. They were in a 28-foot vessel with a 50-horsepower engine and a 25hp engine that was supposed to be alternative power.

He said they intended to go to Pedro Bank off Cayman Brac, but developed engine problems and were picked up by the Jamaica Defence Force the next day. He told officers they had lines for fishing, but did not catch anything.

Mr. Ferguson told Magistrate Kirsty-Ann Gunn that Mr. Powery’s account was different.

The charges against the two men are worded slightly differently.

Mr. Manderson is charged with facilitating the transportation and movement of an individual out of the Cayman Islands. Mr. Powery is charged with assisting with the transportation and movement of an individual out of the Cayman Islands. These offenses are alleged to have occurred between March 2 through March 3.

A second charge is the same for both men – that on March 2 they assisted with the illegal departure of a Jamaican national.

All charges were brought under the Immigration Law.

Defense attorney Neil Kumar advised the court that he had not received any papers for the case, so he postponed bail applications.

The magistrate adjourned the matter until Tuesday, March 13, to the court of Magistrate Valdis Foldats.