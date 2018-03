A masked man who police said attempted to rob the Reflections Food-4-Less store in George Town with a toy gun Thursday morning was foiled when a cashier grabbed the fake gun.

Royal Cayman Islands Police said the incident was reported around 6:30 a.m. on MacLendon Drive.

The suspect demanded cash from a cashier who police said was able to grab the fake firearm from the suspect.

The masked man ran off, but he was not immediately found, officers said.