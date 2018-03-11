Police bust men with 173 conch

Two men found with 173 conch and an undersized lobster in East End’s Colliers Beach were ticketed last week by Royal Cayman Islands Police.

According to police, officers saw the suspects retrieve two bags containing marine life from the seawaters around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 3.

The men, a 47-year-old from West Bay and a 38-year-old from George Town, were also found with a speargun.

They were ticketed for taking lobster out of season, taking lobster under the prescribed size, taking more than the prescribed limit of conch and possession of an unlicensed speargun.

“The depletion of marine life anywhere on the island is a serious issue that can have negative effects for years to come,” said RCIPS Inspector Winsome Prendergast.