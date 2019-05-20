Restricted access to Maclendon Drive this week

The Water Authority – Cayman has advised that Maclendon Drive will have restricted access Tuesday, 21 May through to Friday, 31 May.

Access will be restricted from 9am to 4pm on weekdays.

The Water Authority says the restriction is necessary to carry out system improvements in the area.

During this time, access will only be available for businesses and residences.

Representatives of the Authority will be on hand to direct traffic.

Motorists are asked to drive with caution to ensure their own safety, as well as that of Water Authority staff.

“The Water Authority appreciates the patience and understanding of its valuable customers as it upgrades its water infrastructure to better serve you, and apologises for any inconvenience this may cause,” The authority said in a press release.