Police are investigating an alleged robbery that occurred on Shedden Road in George Town early last Wednesday morning.

According to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, a man came to the police station around 5:30am on Wednesday to report that he had been robbed.

The man said he had been asleep in a vehicle in the parking lot of a bar on Shedden Road when, sometime after 5am, he was awoken by an unknown man who was armed with a knife.

“The culprit demanded PIN numbers from the man before fleeing the scene,” the RCIPS stated. “Afterwards, the man discovered that several personal items had been taken from the vehicle, including jewelry, cash and debit cards.”

The suspect is described as being 5’8” tall with long, black, “unkempt” hair.

He is described as being of brown complexion, slim build, and with a long, bony face. He was wearing a white shirt and long pants.

Anyone with any information or who may have seen anything suspicious in the vicinity of Cotton Club on Shedden Road, at or around 5-5:30am the morning of 15 May, is asked to contact the RCIPS at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via theConfidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via our website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS).