A man was found non-responsive inside his vehicle in George Town on 17 May and was pronounced dead shortly afterwards, police said in a press release.

Just after 1pm on Friday the 911 Communication Centre received a report of a medical emergency at a residential complex off the Esterley Tibbetts Highway.

Police, fire and emergency medical services responded immediately to assist.

Fire officers assisted with a breach of the vehicle and emergency medical technicians tended to the man. The incident is under police investigation.