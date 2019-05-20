A motorcycle rider is battling life-threatening injuries after being involved in a collision with a car last Wednesday.

According to police, officers responded around 9pm on May 15 to a report of a collision at the junction of Walkers Road and Memorial Avenue, involving a Honda Fit and a Yamaha motorcycle.

“Emergency services attended the scene and the rider and passenger of the motorcycle were taken for treatment at the Cayman Islands Hospital,” police said. “The rider is being treated for life-threatening injuries, while the passenger is treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.”

The matter is under police investigation.