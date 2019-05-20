Justice Roger Chapple presided in Grand Court on Friday when various trial dates were set, along with mentions for the sentencing of several defendants who pleaded guilty to charges against them.

Kemar Anthony Boothe pleaded guilty to possession of unlicensed firearms – a Smith & Wesson handgun and 15 rounds of ammunition at his residence earlier this year. When the charges first came to court, the magistrate heard that the loaded firearm had been found in the oven of the kitchen stove.

On Friday, Senior Crown counsel Nicole Petit said the items were recovered in the course of an investigation into another matter that was not entirely separate.

Defence attorney Oliver Grimwood noted Petit’s “diplomatic” language and suggested the matter not be put for sentencing yet. He asked for a date in another month or so. “By that time we will know the lie of the land,” he said. Boothe’s next date is June 14.

Daine Marcel Bennett was scheduled to return for sentencing on 14 June. Originally charged with burglaries, he entered pleas of guilty on Friday to four counts of handling stolen goods. Bennett admitted handling the items on or before 24 Oct. 2018, knowing or believing that they had been stolen.

The items included jewellery, watches, shoes and sunglasses.

Petit said the pleas were acceptable. Bennett was represented by attorney Crister Brady.

Sentencing for James Blair Ebanks was put to 11 July. He had previously pleaded guilty to burglary at Cobalt Coast Resort on 31 March 2019. He admitted entering part of the building as a trespasser with intent to steal.

Ebanks pleaded not guilty to a charge of aggravated burglary at the same premises four days earlier. The aggravating factor was the carrying of a machete at the time of entry. In that count, he was accused of entering as a trespasser and stealing an assortment of beverages.

The Crown accepted his pleas. Ebanks was represented by attorney Crister Brady, standing in for John Furniss.

The death of a cyclist has resulted in charges against driver Wilfred Ellington Myles Jr., whose court date has been rescheduled for 31 May. The cyclist, Ignacio ‘Nacho’ Kirzner, died after being struck by a motor vehicle along North Church Street on Monday, 15 April.

A woman accused of wounding with intent to cause bodily harm denied the charge and had her trial set for 2 Sept. Arthurlyn Diane Ebanks pleaded not guilty to wounding another woman on Birch Tree Hill Road in West Bay on 4 May. She elected trial by jury and is represented by attorney Amelia Fosuhene.

A man facing four counts of rape had his trial confirmed for 17 June.