Department of Counselling Services gets new home

The Department of Counselling Services and two of its units have a new home.

The DCS is now located at 87 West Apollo House on Mary Street, George Town.

The Family Resource Centre and the Counselling Centre also moved to the new location, as has the Caribbean Haven Residential Centre.

“We have co-located because we share some mutual clients and this allows us to adopt a more strategically joined-up approach,” said FRC Programme Coordinator Charmaine Miller in a press release.

“Given that FRC and TCC run some complementary services, it helps to have both parenting and counselling-related services sited in the same building. Clients can now move from one section of the department to the next to access enhanced services more easily than ever,” she said.

The offices, located across from JEC Property Consultants, are more spacious and FRC’s parent coaches now each have their own offices to allow for individualised parenting services for families in private settings.

With the increased space, the FRC has the flexibility to run more programmes.

“The move is already promoting more collaboration between our agencies,” said DCS Director Judith Seymour.

“Another advantage is that we have been able to greatly increase face-to-face meetings with clients. Previously both the FRC and TCC found that there was high demand on the one evening we offered walk-in services after regular working hours. We have now added a second evening and opened up other spaces during the week,” she said.

Intake hours have increased, and are now offered on Mondays and Fridays from 9am to 1pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9am to 7pm and Wednesdays from 9am to 4pm.

Minister for Health Dwayne Seymour said the co-location “shows the department’s commitment to advancing one of Government’s key outcome goals, which is having stronger communities and support for the most vulnerable”.

The new multi-agency website can be found at www.dcs.gov.ky.