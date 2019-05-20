Conolly elected division director for Toastmasters

Kimberley Conolly has been elected division director for Toastmasters to lead a trio of countries representing Division B – Jamaica, the Cayman Islands and Turks and Caicos.

Conolly, an outgoing area director, will take up the new role starting 1 July, coordinating activities, setting goals and assisting with training the area and club leaders between the islands, which will have a focus on the members in Jamaica, according to a press release.

The election took place at the District Conference in Bonaire on the weekend.

In Bonaire, Sashoy Duncan of Eminent Orators took home second place in the Table Topics competition. She also placed third in the Evaluation competition.

Duncan was among seven competitors from the Cayman Islands, Puerto Rico, Barbados, Bonaire, Guyana, Aruba, Haiti and Jamaica.

Other awards celebrated during the conference were for the 2017-2018 year, including President’s Distinguished Area with Grand Cayman Toastmasters, Eloquent Speakers, Scotiabank Pioneers, and Eminent Orators earning President’s Distinguished Clubs status, the highest award granted in recognition of their accomplishments.