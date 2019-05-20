Department of Environmental Health urges proper garbage disposal

The Department of Environmental Health has found a number of illegal dumpsites in recent weeks.

According to DEH acting director Richard Simms, the dumpsites included electronic items, large appliances, landscaping waste and derelict vehicles.

“These dumpsites are not only unsightly but are also illegal and have public health and environmental implications,” he said.

The department issued a reminder for residents to make use of the 24-hour drop-off site located at the entrance of the George Town landfill in order to dispose of small quantities of garbage, bulky items (old furniture, tree branches), metals (barbecues etc.) and household hazardous waste (cooking oils, grease, paint, solvents, bleach and cleaning supplies).

Large quantities of household garbage, commercial garbage, metals (derelict vehicles and equipment), and hazardous waste (in excess of five 55 gallons drums of oil) should be brought inside the main section of the George Town landfill – open from 7:30am to 6:30pm Monday to Saturday, the department added.

For more information on the 24-hour drop-off site, DEH residential pick-up schedule or on how to package household garbage, please visit the DEH’s website at deh.gov.ky or its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DEHCaymanIslands.