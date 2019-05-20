Water Authority welcomes back new graduates

The Water Authority – Cayman says its family has grown with the return of two of its scholarship recipients, Chynna Retumban and Kristina Powell.

Retumban was the Authority’s scholarship recipient in 2014/2015. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry for Drug Discovery from the University of Bradford in the United Kingdom, the Water Authority said in a press release.

She joined the Water Authority as a full-time employee in March.

The Authority continued its support of Retumban when she went on to receive a master’s of Science in Green and Sustainable Chemistry from the University of Nottingham, gaining honours for both degrees.

Retumban participated in the Authority’s summer internship programme.

She said she appreciated the Authority’s support.

“I’m ready to take all that I have learned and use it to be an asset to the Authority and the wider community,” Retumban said. “I feel very lucky to have had this opportunity.”

Fellow scholarship recipient Kristina Powell said she is “grateful to the Authority for my scholarship because it allowed me to really focus on my studies”.

Powell was the Authority’s scholarship recipient in 2016/2017. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Management Information Systems from the University of Tampa.

Powell also participated in the Authority’s summer internship programme during her school breaks.

She joined the Authority as a full-time employee in January and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in Cybersecurity.

In addition, the Authority said Senior Development Control Technologist Kodie Scott was promoted to his current position at the beginning of 2019, completing his master’s of Science in Public Health (Global Health) in December 2018 with the support of an educational sponsorship from the Authority.

“Being able to move forward with my education has helped me to take on challenges of my new role, and will have a positive impact on the work of the Authority,” Scott said in the release.

Water Authority Director Gelia Frederick-van Genderen said “Investing in the future of our young people is incredibly important to the Authority.”

“We are pleased to see our young Caymanians progress in their education, particularly in the STEM fields, and look forward to seeing Chynna, Kristina and Kodie grow with the Authority.”

The Water Authority offers a scholarship of up to $30,000 annually to a suitably qualified Caymanian student.

The deadline for applicants for this year’s scholarship is Friday, 31 May.

Potential applicants can find information on the scholarship and how to apply by visiting the Authority’s website, www.waterauthority.ky.