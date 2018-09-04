Annick Jackman represented her homeland with pride in August, when she became the first Cayman competitor in the Toastmasters International Speech Contest. Ms. Jackman had earlier been crowned the Caribbean District Champion before competing at Toastmasters International.

The speech contest was held in Chicago from Aug. 22 to 25, when the Toastmasters convention was held for the 87th year.

More than 350,000 people worldwide are members of Toastmasters International, and there are more than 16,400 clubs in 142 participating countries.

Cayman has five different Toastmasters clubs and had its national flag flown at the international convention in 2018. Six Cayman Toastmaster participants flew to Chicago to support Ms. Jackman.

Ramona J. Smith of the United States was named the 2018 World Champion of Public Speaking.