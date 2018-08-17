Annick Jackman is using the power of her words and ideas to represent the Cayman Islands.

Ms. Jackman, a marketing manager for the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism, recently starred in the district-level competition of the Toastmasters International Speech Contest in Haiti, and was chosen to progress to the next level.

Now, she will prepare for the semifinals in Chicago on Aug. 23. A winning performance could land her a spot in the World Championships of Public Speaking, held at the Toastmasters International Convention in Chicago on Aug. 25.

Ms. Jackman, a Distinguished Toastmaster from the Grand Cayman Toastmasters Club, impressed the judges’ panel in Haiti with her speech, entitled “They walk among us.” The speech advocated for support and compassion for those in society who are hurt, either emotionally or psychologically.

“The key is to have a storyline that the audience can relate to,” said Ms. Jackman as part of an official press release. “Something personal that shows the importance of being kind.”

Ms. Jackman will compete with 105 other winners from districts around the world in the semifinals, and they will be vying for one of 10 spots in the World Championships.

Her participation follows a six-month process of elimination through club, area, division and district speech competitions. The speeches, which are five to seven minutes in length, are judged on content, organization, gestures and style.

“Toastmasters’ speech contests are another way to build your confidence, sharpen your skills and speak to many different audiences,” Ms. Jackman said.

“This is the first time someone from the Cayman Islands will represent the Caribbean District, and I am looking forward to competing on a much larger state in Chicago.”