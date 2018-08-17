Explorers of Cayman’s historical and natural attractions have a new way to keep track of all the sites they have visited and a fun opportunity to check out some they have not.

The Cayman Islands National Trust has introduced an “Explorer Passport to Grand Cayman,” a comprehensive scavenger hunt booklet for the island that enables visitors and residents to visit sites, discover unique aspects of each area, and learn about the heritage and natural wonders of the island.

The 20-page booklet features photos of sites and includes a map and stickers that will allow users to mark where they have visited.

Each of the passport’s pages has a variety of nature-related activities that visitors can see and explore. There are also several “Did You Know” facts about the various sites.

“Our new Explorer Passport was originally conceived of as a fun tool to encourage schoolchildren to discover the many natural and historic heritage sites that they may have never visited before,” said Catherine Childs, education manager for the National Trust.

“Once we started developing the booklet, we realized that everyone, locals and tourists alike, would love to have access to a guidebook like this that draws attention to important but rarely visited sites.”

Ms. Childs said it is laid out like a scavenger hunt, with a pullout map and stickers to indicate where the visitor has been. It also includes a paragraph about each location with several interesting things to look for.

“It’s so much fun, you don’t even notice that you’re learning all about Cayman culture and heritage,” Ms. Childs said.

The booklet is available for $6 at Cayman’s Nature Store, Dart Family Park, South Church Street, which is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cayman National Bank assisted the National Trust in creating the booklet.