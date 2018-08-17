YMCA campers who visited the Bodden Town Mission House got to take part in a bake-off while learning about Cayman’s culture on Thursday.

Creating an upside-down mango cupcake in only 10 minutes would be a daunting challenge for most people, but these youngsters pulled it off. Campers formed two teams, “Sugar Rush” and “Girl Power,” for the challenge as Rhonda Cornwall and the site’s new Historic Coordinator Jennifer Martinez prepared ingredients to get campers baking.

Girl Power emerged the winners.

The 13 youngsters from the YMCA camp also went on a tour of the Mission House, drank lemongrass tea and learned the importance of knowing about Caymanian heritage.

“I learned about all the stuff they had to do back in the days when they didn’t have that much stuff … and they had to make their own equipment too,” said camp participant Finley Hurst.

“It was lots of fun. I learned about the history of the Mission House, how old it is, and what they had to do to survive back then,” added Olive Padarin.

“This is just one of many cultural experiences youngsters are enjoying over the summer holidays,” Ms. Martinez said.

YMCA Program Coordinator Serg Sandy said the day provided a taste of history and culture, and an opportunity for the kids to have fun and add to their studies at school.

“The youngsters watched an informational video, toured the Mission House and got to make upside-down mango cupcakes,” he said.

Ms. Martinez said one of the things they started this year at the Bodden Town Mission House was the Caymanian traditional cooking classes. This is offered on Wednesdays and Fridays for children ages 7 to 12, using cooking items sourced in the garden or in the district.

“It’s been a hit. We’ve had tours and groups come through. It’s been so popular we even offer cooking classes to the adults,” Ms. Martinez said.

She said the Mission House will be hosting a back-to-school prayer meeting on Aug. 26 from 4-6 p.m., with free haircuts for boys, tours of the Mission House, free dental hygiene products, cupcakes and swanky drink.