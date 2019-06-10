Mission House to host Father’s Day barbecue

Residents and visitors are invited to a Father’s Day barbecue at the Bodden Town Mission House on Saturday, 15 June, from 11am to 4pm.

The event, hosted by the National Trust Bodden Town District Committee, is intended to help raise $25,000 to carry out repairs to Mission House’s boardwalk.

“We welcome all fathers and their families to attend this hidden jewel in the heart of Bodden Town, and to enjoy some local food and be reminded of how far the Cayman Islands have come since the Mission House was first built in the 1700s,” said Jennifer Martinez, Mission House historic coordinator.

The event will feature a craft area, face painting, bouncy castle and a vintage photo booth; barbecue food and swanky will be available for purchase. Entrance to the event is free.

A selection of Father’s Day gifts will also available for sale.