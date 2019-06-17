One man is dead and a woman and her two children seriously injured after a bloody domestic dispute in West Bay on Father’s Day.

A 42-year-old man, originally from Jamaica, was found dead at the scene Sunday night with a stab wound to his chest.

The woman and her two children, aged around 9 and 13, according to neighbours, were taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital with serious stab wounds. They were still in hospital at press time Monday, where their condition was described as serious but not life threatening.

Osires Watler, who was visiting family in a neighbouring home, said the woman and her two children had knocked on the door, covered in blood and calling for help.

She said the woman claimed her boyfriend had stabbed her and her children and then turned the weapon on himself.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service released a brief statement confirming that “four persons known to each other had been stabbed during an altercation” in the Boatswains Bay area Sunday night.

Police confirmed that a man had been found unresponsive and was later pronounced dead. The incident is under investigation and police gave no immediate details of what they believe happened.

No one has been arrested at this stage. Police requested that the name of the dead man not be published until his family in Jamaica are informed.

The home and gardens in a quiet side street off Boatswain Bay Road where the incident took place were cordoned off with police tape Monday.

Neighbours described how they had come to the aid of the victims as they ran from the home.

Watler said, “We was inside the house and we heard knocking on the door and the girl was calling ‘please, please help us, a man stab us and we bleeding’.

“I opened the doors and they were all bleeding – a woman and her two children.”

She said the girl, aged around 13 or 14, was covered in blood. The boy, who was around 9, was holding his side where he had been stabbed.

The mother appeared to have a neck wound. She collapsed to the ground in front of the house, Watler said.

“The little girl took the phone out of my hand to talk to the police,” Watler said. “She said she feel faint and then she drop the phone on the ground.”

Watler said her family and another neighbour had helped clean up the woman and her children and look after them until the ambulance arrived.

“I was so frightened,“ she said. “I was scared, we were all very scared. My little granddaughter and her little boy were crying because they see them bleeding.”

She said she was relieved to hear that the woman and her children had survived.

Police said in a statement that officers and emergency medical services had been sent to the scene at 10:30pm following a 9-1-1 call and assisted a woman and two minors who had serious stab wounds and lacerations.

“A search was conducted and the fourth person, a man, was found unresponsive nearby with a stab wound to his chest. The man, a 42 year old from Jamaica residing in West Bay, was later pronounced dead. The woman and two children were taken to hospital. They are currently in serious condition, with non-life threatening injuries,” it said.

The incident is under police investigation by George Town CID, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact detectives at 949‑4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS through the Confidential Tip Line at 949‑7777, or the website, www.rcips.ky. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800‑8477(TIPS).