Mission House cooking up local treats

Sweet cassava cakes, tasty tangy tamarind balls, coconut macaroons, peppermint candies and local almond drops are among the sweet and savory delights being cooked up at the Bodden Town Mission House.

During July and August, the Cayman Islands National Trust is taking a culinary journey of Caymanian treats by hosting a children’s cooking class at the Mission House.

“We have had such a tremendous response to these classes, we will be offering more Caymanian dishes for teens and adults in the coming months,” said Jennifer Martinez, the site’s new historic coordinator.

“We want to offer traditional Caymanian treats, but also make it fun and festive for the kids. Last week, we made cassava cake and the children added their creative flair and we came up with something truly unique and colorful,” added Ms. Martinez.

Cooking classes are held on Wednesdays and Fridays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The cost is $15 per child, age 7-12.

The cooking classes include a tour of the Mission House, gardens and traditional games. Adult tours are separate.

The historic Bodden Town Mission House, located at 63 Gun Square, Bodden Town, reopened its doors to the public in early May, offering regular daily tours.