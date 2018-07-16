Cancer Society receives $93,000 donation

The Breast Cancer Foundation of Cayman presented the Cayman Islands Cancer Society with a $92,936 donation recently.

The Breast Cancer Foundation gives the Cancer Society an annual grant or donation to help the latter provide financial aid to breast cancer patients. The funds are also used to supply special bras, prosthetics and mammograms.

“The Breast Cancer Foundation has been the most faithful and consistent annual supporter of the Cayman Islands Cancer Society,” said Jennifer Weber, operations manager of the Cancer Society. “They have increased their financial support each year, eight years in a row, for a total of CI$479,188.62.”

“We applaud the work that the Cayman Islands Cancer Society does for breast cancer patients,” said Janette Fitzgerald, chief administrator of the Breast Cancer Foundation.

The Breast Cancer Foundation has just signed a new three-year grant/donation agreement with the Cancer Society, which will include $70,000 per annum for financial assistance and $20,000 per annum for mammogram screenings.

“The Cayman Islands Cancer Society is an integral organization for the support of breast cancer patients,” said Kim Lund, co-founder and board member of the Breast Cancer Foundation. “The Breast Cancer Foundation looks forward to a continued close relationship in the years to come.”

James Bovell, fellow co-founder of the Breast Cancer Foundation, said a further award of a $5,000 grant has been awarded for one year only toward special bras and prosthetics. “This grant directly focuses funds on a much-needed service for breast cancer survivors,” he said.

It is envisaged that after 2018 the Breast Cancer Foundation will take on this service in full, he added.

“The Cancer Society and the Breast Cancer Foundation are a team,” added Guy Manning, chairman of the Cancer Society’s board of directors. “We help each other provide charitable services to people in need. We appreciate what they do to help us help others in Cayman.”