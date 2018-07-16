Participants and supporters who traveled to Long Beach, California, last week for the World Championships of Performing Arts display their Cayman flags in celebration of the islands’ successes at the competition.

Actress Rita Estevanovich, front, center, was named the Senior Grand Champion Performer of the World after she and the other Cayman performers competed against contestants from 70 countries.

Jaedyn Hanna made it to the final round in the R&B vocal category and vocalists Tia McPherson, Melody Allenger and Ericka Assai were semifinalists.