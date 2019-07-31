A lone male brandishing a machete reportedly entered a liquor store on Maclendon Drive in George Town on Tuesday night and stole cash from the register.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service indicated officers reported to the scene around 10:10pm.

Police described the man as wearing a cream-coloured hoody with a black mask covering his face, and gloves.

“He entered the store and held the machete to the employees, and then smashed the glass counter in the store before taking a small amount of cash that was in the cash register. He then made off in a light-coloured vehicle,” RCIPS said.

No one was reported injured in the incident.

Detectives are seeking assistance on the matter. Anyone with information should contact the George Town Police Station at 949‑4222 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 800‑8477.