The 26th Annual 5k Irish Jog took place Friday, with green-clad, shamrock-toting runners and walkers flocking to the Britannia area to participate in the yearly event.

Hosts Butterfield Bank (Cayman) Limited and Dart Enterprises Ltd. donated the proceeds of this year’s jog to Acts of Random Kindness (ARK).