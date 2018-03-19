Three Jamaican nationals were remanded in custody after appearing in Summary Court Monday for charges relating to the importation of more than 500 pounds of ganja and an unlicensed firearm.

The defendants, all from Westmoreland, were identified as Charles Rose, 40; Marvin Brown, 34; and Andrew Folkes, 45. They were all represented by attorney Prathna Bodden, who advised that she was not making any bail application at this time.

No details of the allegations against the men were mentioned in court.

The charges relate to an incident that occurred on Wednesday, March 14, when the Joint Marine Unit intercepted a canoe in the South Sound area of Grand Cayman.

The three defendants are charged with having in their possession approximately 522 pounds of ganja with intent to supply; being concerned in the importation of that same ganja; illegal landing; and possession of an unlicensed Virginian Dragoon revolver and five bullets.

Ms. Bodden asked for the papers in the case and Magistrate Valdis Foldats directed that she receive them by March 22. He remanded the men in custody until Tuesday, March 27, by which time it was expected that Ms. Bodden would be able to take instructions from the men.

Later, during another matter, Ms. Bodden told the court that the three men were being kept at the Fairbanks Detention Centre because Northward Prison was full.