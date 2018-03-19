‘Colour Me Purple’ event supports women’s empowerment

By
Staff
-
‘Colour Me Purple’ event supports women’s empowerment
1 of 4
Joggers race through clouds of purple dust Sunday morning at the Colour Me Purple Walk/Run.
Three runners are 'colored purple' Sunday morning at Smith Cove.
Dozens of walkers woke up early on Sunday morning to participate in the Colour Me Purple Walk/Run at Smith Cove. - Photos: Taneos Ramsay
Powder fills the air as runners take part in Sunday's Colour Me Purple run.

Hundreds of people participated in the Colour Me Purple 5K Walk/Run on Saturday and Sunday morning, proceeds of which go to support empowerment programs for women and youth.

Saturday’s walk and run took off from Kaibo, and Sunday’s event took place at Smith Cove. Walkers started at 6:30 a.m. and runners launched at 7 a.m.

The event was a part of the Department of Counselling Services’ “Honouring Women Month” celebrations.

For more information on Honouring Women Month, call the Family Resource Centre at 949-0006 or email [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY