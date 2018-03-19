Phoebe Luijten, a first-year student at Montessori by the Sea, decided to forego presents for her birthday party this year and instead raise money for Shark Conservation Cayman.

The 4-year-old girl received $340 from guests at her birthday party to give to Shark Conservation Cayman, a collaboration between the Cayman Islands Department of Environment and Marine Conservation International.

When asked why Phoebe choose Shark Conservation Cayman, she said, “because they are good for the environment.”

To find out more about Shark Conservation Cayman, visit www.sharkconservationcayman.com.