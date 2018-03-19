An adult hospitality group has announced plans for a “topless cruise” to the Caribbean, with stops in Mexico and Grand Cayman.

The Original Group, which runs adult-themed resorts in Mexico, revealed last week it would be organizing a Temptation Caribbean Cruise – a five-night voyage where clothing appears to be optional.

The company, which markets itself as a “playground for grown-ups,” said in a statement to TravelPulse that the cruise would depart Tampa, Florida, on Feb. 13, 2020.

According to the statement, the group runs Cancun’s number one “adult-centric resort” and specializes in quality services in a carefree atmosphere.

“Our new Temptation Caribbean Cruise is part of an ambitious global plan to continue expanding and establishing ourselves as the leaders of the adult travel industry worldwide,” said CEO Rodrigo de la Pena.

Any passengers disembarking in Grand Cayman may encounter a less carefree approach to public nudity.

Various travel and tourist guides advise that topless bathing is banned on the island and the Towns and Communities Law indicates that anyone who “in any thoroughfare or public space, indecently exposes his or her person” is guilty of an offense and liable on conviction to a fine of $1,000 or six months imprisonment.