Montessori students scare up Spooktacular treats

Students at Montessori By the Sea kicked off Halloween Thursday with some impressive costumes and treats.

Harry Potter, trolls, witches, skeletons, Spiderman, angels, princesses, Darth Vader, ghouls, ghosts and many others turned up for the Spooktacular lesson day at the school.

Grade 2 student Neya Pernix said she dressed as Pocahontas because the storybook character is very brave.

“I made chocolate cupcakes but my favourite is the banana spooks,” Neya said.

Students spent the day making up batches of special treats such as spooky bananas, popcorn skeleton hands and chocolate-decorated oranges, said teacher Eimear Devlin. They played games, enjoyed spooky stories and were given treat bags later in the day, she added.

Dressed as a SWAT team member, Gage Thompson said he was helping fight the bad guys as he assisted other students with a batch of chocolate cupcakes.