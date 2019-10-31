Stella Welcome turns 104

Stella Louise Welcome, believed to be Cayman’s oldest woman, turned 104 on Wednesday.

The East End resident said on her birthday, “I feel strong enough to wash some clothes today,” as she enjoyed the company of friends and relatives at her home.

“I’m looking forward to having some cake this evening,” Welcome said earlier in the day when she was told it was her birthday and cake was on the way.

In an earlier interview, Welcome said in her younger days, she liked going to dances but never stayed past midnight.

She said that throughout her life, she had never smoked, drank beer or gotten drunk. She enjoyed visiting the sick and taking care of old people.

She said she wished she were younger so she could do more good for people in the district and the church.

When Welcome turned 100, she received national recognition for her humanitarian work of delivering meals to people in need throughout Grand Cayman.

Her favourite words are: “Do all the good you can for as long as you can; live good, take care of yourself, take care of your parents and do all you can for people. Love the Lord and keep smiling.”