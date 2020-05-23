West Bay celebrates centenarian Florie Hulda Ebanks

Not many people can boast of living through both world wars or seeing Cayman grow into the financial powerhouse it is today, but Florie Hulda Ebanks is among that few.

On Thursday, Ebanks celebrated her 103rd birthday and residents in her West Bay community came out in their numbers to mark the milestone with her.

The community stalwart was feted from a safe social distance by residents who held a small motorcade through West Bay that culminated at her gate in honour of her birthday.

House Speaker and West Bay West MLA McKeeva Bush joined in the motorcade and celebration that was organized by Ebanks’ relatives with the help of community police officers Constable Eugene Myles and Sergeant Leslie Laing-Hall.

“She is a great lady who contributed to our tourism industry for years and was instrumental in her two sons’ involvement in football in the very early days. Her youngest son Ray Huta Ebanks is still active, although well in his 60’s. He is one of our national coaches,” Bush said in a brief statement on the celebrations.

Bush presented her with a bouquet of flowers and sang ‘Happy Birthday’ for Ebanks as she sat on her porch to watch the motorcade.

He said he delivered a congratulatory letter from Governor Martyn Roper on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II, as well as a bouquet of flowers.

Roper also acknowledged Ebanks’ milestone birthday during his presentation at Friday’s COVID-19 press briefing as he, together with Premier Alden McLaughlin and Health Minister Dwayne Seymour, wished her happy birthday.