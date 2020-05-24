Health City sets up COVID testing for eastern districts

Health City Cayman Islands has established a satellite COVID-19 testing centre. Though the hospital does not have a testing lab on site, it is collecting samples from essential workers in the eastern districts which can then be transferred to the Cayman Islands Hospital for processing.

Drive-through sampling began on 12 May, according to a statement from the hospital.

“Health City is the screening site for the eastern districts, and is also conducting mobile sampling at larger business from Savannah through East End,” Health City said.

Like at Cayman Islands Hospital and Doctors Hospital, workers can drive up to a tented clinic in front of the hospital to be swabbed. The samples are then kept in cold storage before being moved later in the day.

“Once the samples are collected, Health City sends them on to the Cayman Islands Health Services Authority for the COVID-19 RT PCR testing process,” the statement said.

Health City added that the sampling made things more convenient for essential workers on the eastern side of the island and allowed for an increase in the number of people that can be tested.

“This will enable the HSA to fast track sample collection and testing as part of the Cayman Islands Government effort to test all frontline workers for the virus,” it said.

“All testing is currently being done by appointment, with Public Health contacting essential workers to set times and locations.”