Cayman’s oldest woman laid to rest

Family and friends of the late Stella Louise Welcome gathered over the weekend to pay respects to the centenarian, who was believed to have been Cayman’s oldest woman at the time of her death.

Welcome was born 20 Oct. 1915 at a time when only 5,500 people lived in Cayman. There was no running water or electricity, and Cayman was still under the stewardship of Jamaica – which was a British colony at the time.

The service of thanksgiving for the life of Welcome was held at East End United Church on Saturday, 16 Jan. Welcome, who was described as a devout Christian, was a member of the church choir.

She is survived by her two daughters, 13 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 23 great-great-grandchildren.

