Centenarian Marguerite Rankine passes away

Marguerite Rankine, 100, passed away at the Cayman Islands Hospital on Saturday, Feb. 10.

Her son, Antonio Hawkins, confirmed that Ms. Rankine died Saturday evening, after suffering a stroke at her home in Snug Harbour earlier that day.

Ms. Rankine was one of the centenarians included in a special feature of the Cayman Compass last month. In an interview for that story, Ms. Rankine said her main joy in life was helping people. She attributed her mental agility to working hard, taking care of older people and loving children.

Born on Oct. 7, 1917, in East End to Eleanor Mazanell Watson and Joseph Franklyn Rankine, Ms. Rankine was the eldest of seven sisters.

She grew up and went to school in George Town.

She once said she was more of a tomboy and could throw a ball and climb a tree like any cat. She began her professional career as a seamstress, but worked for many years as a practical nurse at the Cayman Islands Hospital. She was also on the church missionary board.

“She lived a good life and a good several last hours,” Mr. Hawkins said. “I was so happy that God had given me such a mother and she had such a wonderful life in helping people.”

When she turned 100 in October last year, she was surrounded by more than 150 friends and family members at the Family Life Centre.

Mr. Hawkins said her last moments on Earth were peaceful: “Pastor Alson Ebanks came, he prayed, he kissed her, and she prayed.”

Ms. Rankine also gathered the family around to pray.

Ms. Rankine is survived by her son and four grandchildren.

Viewing will take place at Bodden’s Funeral Home Friday, Feb. 23, between 5 and 7 p.m.

The funeral service for Ms. Rankine will take place at 2 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 24, at the Church of God Chapel on Walkers Road, George Town, with viewing immediately prior, from 1-2 p.m. Interment follows at the Dixie Cemetery, South Church Street.