IT Outsource Ltd. named Veeam Impact Partner of the Year

IT Outsource Ltd. has been named as the 2017 Impact Partner of the Year in the Caribbean by Veeam Software, a business continuity and cloud services provider. IT Outsource Ltd. was awarded for the best overall performance in areas of consistent revenue growth, collaboration with Veeam, proactive selling, and promoting Veeam Availability solutions and related technologies.

The second annual awards recognized LATAM Veeam ProPartners and Veeam Cloud & Service Provider partners who demonstrated success in providing Veeam availability solutions to their customers together with first-class support, expert knowledge and continued product education.

“We are excited to recognize and honor IT Outsource Ltd. as the Impact Partner of the Year 2017 Caribbean,” said Kevin Rooney, vice president of Channels, Americas, at Veeam. “We value our partnership with IT Outsource Ltd. as an example of a true collaboration.”

Garry Southway, general manager at IT Outsource said, “The team at IT Outsource are thrilled and humbled in the fact that our Cayman Islands-based organization has been recognized by Veeam as the leader in the Caribbean. We will be representing Cayman with pride when we travel to the VeeamON Global Conference in Chicago in May to accept the award.”

The company was also awarded Platinum partner status, as only the second company in the region, he added. “The scale of this achievement cannot be underestimated as the number of companies awarded Platinum partner status in larger, more established markets such as the U.K. and Canada are in single figures,” Mr. Southway said.